Prime Minister Says DPP’s Tenure To Be Extended For Three Years

Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness, says he has recommended a three-year extension of the tenure of the current Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Paula Llewellyn.

He made the disclosure during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday (July 8) from the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre in Kingston.

After serving as DPP for the past 12 years, Ms. Llewellyn will reach the retirement age of 60 in September.

Mr. Holness said that in making the recommendation for the extension to the Governor-General “we paid attention to the considerations and concerns by the Leader of the Opposition, and after consultation and deliberations internally and with the Governor-General, we decided to extend her term of service for another three years”.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the ability of the DPP.

“I think, generally, most persons will agree that the current DPP has done a fairly good job in building out the Office of the DPP, and I think it’s not just in the execution of her role but, certainly, in strengthening the institution itself, and from the Government’s perspective we are satisfied,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the extension of the DPP’s term of office will ensure that there is adequate time to prepare for transition management.