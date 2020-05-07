Prime Minister Reads To Children Digitally

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, reads to children digitally from his offices in St. Andrew, in commemoration of Read Across Jamaica Day (May 5).

This year’s staging of the annual interactive event was done online as part of measures to contain and minimise the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr. Holness read from the book titled, ‘Sandy, Tosh and Moo Cow’, by Paula-Ann Porter Jones.

The Prime Minister urged the children to read many stories while they are learning from home.

“Every year on the fifth of May, I come to your schools and I read a story. This year is a little different. By now you would have heard your mom and your dad and other members of your family talking about COVID-19, an illness caused by a virus, and that is why we have decided to close your schools.” Mr. Holness said.

He encouraged the children to keep safe, adding that “as soon as we have beaten this virus, we will reopen and you can go to your classrooms, you can see your teachers and, of course, play with your friends again”.

The Prime Minister also called on them to adhere to the safety measures that have been implemented by the Government.

“Wash your hands often, do not touch surfaces, cough into a tissue and throw it away in the garbage and if you have to sneeze, do so in the bend of your elbow and do not go outside if you don’t have to,” Mr. Holness said.

Read Across Jamaica Day is an important step in getting children to make reading a regular part of their lives. It seeks to foster interest in reading by encouraging parents and other members of the society to read a book to a child.

This is based on research that shows a connection between adults reading aloud to children and enhanced language development.

A national day to promote reading and literacy locally was first observed by the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) in 2005.

The closure of public schools was among the early decisions taken by the Government as part of measures to contain and control the spread of C0VID-19.