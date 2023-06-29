Prime Minister Holness Leads Tributes During Thanksgiving Service for the Late Lascelles Chin

The late Hon. Lascelles Chin was remembered as a true Jamaican patriot who was committed to Jamaica’s development, during a Service of Thanksgiving at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in Kingston on Wednesday (June 28).

Their Excellencies, Governor-General, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Allen; and Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, headed the dignitaries attending the service for the business titan and late Chairman of LASCO Affiliated Companies and the LASCO Chin Foundation, whose products were household names for many Jamaicans.

Some of the other attendees included former Governor-General, The Most Hon. Professor Sir Kenneth Hall; Minister of Science, Technology, Telecommunications and Mining, Hon. Daryl Vaz; Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith; and Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, among other parliamentarians; members of the judiciary, and representatives of the LASCO Group.

Prime Minister Holness, in his tribute, hailed the business giant, humanitarian, nation-builder and philanthropist as a great Jamaican whose passion was the people of Jamaica.

“He was the embodiment of a Jamaican who gave back to his country throughout his entire life in business and in service. His contribution to nation-building was material, enduring and of tremendous value. He leaves behind a legacy of entrepreneurial success, monumental achievements and invaluable contributions to Jamaica and the people of Jamaica,” he said.

Mr. Holness said Mr. Chin embarked on an extraordinary entrepreneurial journey from as early as 1956, noting that that transformed his life.

“But he would not allow that transformation to be his alone. He made sure that it transformed all around him and as far as he could touch.

“Armed with the unwavering determination to create positive change and uplift his fellow Jamaicans, ‘Las’ would become one of the most renowned and conscientious businessmen to emerge from Jamaica,” the Prime Minister stated.

Mr. Holness said, thanks to Mr. Chin’s disciplined work ethic and keen business acumen, he founded the celebrated LASCO Group – a conglomerate that encompasses various industries. These include LASCO Manufacturing, LASCO Financial Services and LASCO distributors.

“While making household staples and products accessible to more Jamaicans, under his visionary leadership, the LASCO Group realised growth and remains one of the leading brands in the Caribbean,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

He said Mr. Chin’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation has solidified the Group’s position as a trailblazer on the Jamaican business landscape.

“At one point, LASCO was the world’s largest purchaser of soy protein isolate from one of the world’s largest producer of the commodity. His commitment to quality, integrity and customer satisfaction set the benchmark for aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders in Jamaica,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Mr. Chin will also be remembered for his extensive philanthropic work and dedication to developing Jamaica and the Jamaican people.

“His generosity knew no bounds. He consistently supported initiatives focused on education, healthcare, the environment and social welfare. Through the LASCO Chin Foundation, he recognised and rewarded the best of three important categories of nation-builders and workers – nurses, teachers and policemen,” he pointed out.

Mr. Holness said the Foundation also spearheaded environmental programmes as well as initiatives targeting at-risk youth and the society’s most vulnerable.

“Walk good, my friend, Las; you have done remarkably well. You have done tremendous work for Jamaica; you literally have helped to build this nation. You are a true patriot, and the entire country is proud of your life and your work,” he said.

Reflecting on the life of their father, Mr. Chin’s children remembered him as a person who had a heart built on kindness and compassion for humanity.

“He built a company upon those values with an end goal of benefiting Jamaicans and showing love for people. Dad’s love for his company and his unwavering generosity earned him a special place in the hearts of the Jamaican people,” his daughter Lisa reflected in her tribute.

He was eulogised by new Chairman of LASCO Affiliated Companies, James Rawle.

Mr. Chin passed away in the United States at age 86.