Prime Minister Holness Extends COVID-19 Measures from August 1 to September 30, 2020

The Government has extended all the COVID-19 measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act (Enforcement Measures) (No. 11) Order, 2020.

The current measures will expire on Friday (July 31).

The new measures in response to COVID-19, will now run from August 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement in Parliament on Tuesday (July 28).

“As we seek to extend the measures, we emphasize that we will continue to take a risk-based management approach, which I have always said is evidence-based, proportionate, and situationally appropriate. The objective continues to be the need to reduce the exposure risk of the population to COVID-19 while increasing the capacity of the public health system to respond to cases within the population, to reduce disease spread,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The following Orders under the Act will continue:

— Summer camps will continue to operate only during the hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm until August 31, under strict protocols outlined under the Disaster Risk Management Act (Enforcement Measures) (No. 10) Order, 2020.

–Curfews

The day to next day, night to early morning curfews will continue in place starting 11 pm on the night of July 31, 2020, to 5 am August 1, 2020, day to day until 5 am on the morning of September 30, 2020.

Rules relating to the travel time for drivers of public passenger vehicles one hour before and after the curfews remain the same.

— Gatherings must not exceed 20 persons. The social distance of six feet must be maintained.

— Persons 75 years and older must remain at home and only leave home to pursue the necessities of life.

— Operating hours of markets and vending will continue from Mondays to Saturdays from 6 am to 7 pm and closed on Sundays.

— In the creative and entertainment sector, small outdoor events (such as small outdoor concerts, parties, tailgate parties, round robins, religious celebrations, and festivals) are permitted during the hours from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. Operators must ensure that all COVID-19 requirements are compiled.

The number of persons at the event must not exceed, whichever is the lower of 280 persons, with no more than 250 being patrons and no more than 30 being performers or event staff.

— Places of amusement, beaches, rivers, river rafting, restaurants, and cinemas will remain open with strict protocols.

— For zoos, parks, water parks, the opening hours are from 10 am to 4 pm.

— Parks, including theme parks, will continue to operate between the hours of 6 am to 8 pm. These include amusement parks, water parks, and water attractions.

— The day-care centres will remain open under strict measures.

— Infirmaries will have no visitors or admissions of new patients, and hospitals and nursing homes will only have one visitor per day.

— Persons seeking to enter Jamaica as visitors must complete the application for entry through the website https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm/.

— If the person is ordinarily resident in Jamaica, they must complete the application for entry through the website https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm/.

Prime Minister Holness stated that the administrative reopening of schools will be on September 7, 2020, followed by the phased reopening on September 14, 2020.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of wearing masks in public places and keeping a social distance of six feet apart, as part of the new normal.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness noted that more than 82,000 applications under the Controlled Entry Programme have been processed through the JAMCOVID and the visit Jamaica apps and website.