Prime Minister Hits Out Against Violence To Ensure Discipline

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has emphasised that there are far more effective ways of modifying behaviour and ensuring discipline, other than using violence.

“More parents understand that they don’t have to beat their children, for their children to come out to something. More teachers understand that they don’t have to use the strap to get their classroom to be settled,” Mr. Holness said.

He was addressing a special Parliamentary session on violence against children, held at Gordon House on November 19.

“Our police force understands that the era of using violence and extrajudicial methods will not be tolerated by the Government, by the people, by our courts. This still has a far way to go for it to become entrenched in our people, that they reject the use of violence,” he added.

Mr. Holness said that Tuesday’s (November 19) launch of the national plan of action for an integrated response to children and violence will be used as a framework to create a violence-free society.

The Prime Minister said there is need for enlightened political action to call out violence against the nation’s children…“whether it is violence that is used with the excuse that it is for discipline, it is for behaviour modification, [or] it is for your best interest”.

Students were given the opportunity to express themselves on the issue of violence to the nation’s leaders, raise public awareness of the National Plan of Action for an Integrated Response to Children and Violence (NPACV) and call for its urgent implementation.

The session was organised by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Jamaica, in collaboration with the Office of the Children’s Advocate and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.