Prime Minister Commends SAJ for Service in Country’s Development

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has applauded the Shipping Association of Jamaica (SAJ) for offering sterling service, which has contributed to the growth and development of Jamaica within its last 80 years of existence.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the 18th Caribbean Shipping Executives Conference, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Monday (May 20).

“We wish you continued longevity and success in the next 80 years. The Shipping Association has played and continues to play an important role in the development of the regulatory framework and has given incredible advice and support to the development of a new Customs Act that will modernise and make more efficient Jamaica’s own shipping industry and, indeed, our logistics industry,” Mr. Holness said.

He also congratulated the Caribbean Shipping Association (CSA) on nearly 50 years of promoting and facilitating the growth of the maritime sector in the Caribbean and Latin American regions, and being the voice of the regional shipping industry.

“The Caribbean Shipping Association continues to fulfil its mandate of fostering the exchange of information and ideas that will aid its membership to maximise efficiency and output, while devising solutions to surmount the challenges facing the regional shipping industry,” he said.

Mr. Holness also welcomed persons representing different countries at the conference, arguing that the forum will continue to bring awareness to pertinent issues; and illuminate a path forward for the maritime industry, the business of logistics and the persons employed by the various shipping associations.

“The Shipping Associations within the region play an important role in the development of the industry through advocacy, collaboration on regulations and standards, information sharing, coordination and connectivity with all stakeholders and across all sectors providing for the movement of people, goods and commodities, thereby ensuring a safe, efficient, secure and seamless shipping industry,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, President, Shipping Association of Jamaica, Charles Johnston, said the conference has special significance, as it comes in the milestone year when the Association is celebrating 80 years of unparalleled service to the country’s and region’s industrial development.

He said that the regional representatives at the conference are pleased with the support from the governments in the region who are mindful of the crucial role shipping plays in nation building and regional trading.

Representatives from Caribbean nations who speak English, Dutch, French and Spanish are present to participate in the two-day conference, which ends on May 21.

Some of the topics which will be discussed are Architecture of Sustainability and Resilience; Architecture of Branding; Digital Architecture of Moving the Freight; Emergency Response Plan for Caribbean Ports; Architecture of Human Resources; and Architecture of Cyberscurity.