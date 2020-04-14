Prime Minister Calls On Jamaicans To Maintain Safeguards Against COVID-19

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has called on Jamaicans to “maintain and reinforce the safeguards and measures that have resulted in our successes so far,” in the nation’s fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the first patient with an imported case of COVID-19 was confirmed on March 10.

One month later, Jamaica now has 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while some countries have higher rates of community spread after their first confirmed case.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has called on Jamaicans to “maintain and reinforce the safeguards and measures that have resulted in our successes so far,” in the nation’s fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the first patient with an imported case of COVID-19 was confirmed on March 10.

One month later, Jamaica now has 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while some countries have higher rates of community spread after their first confirmed case.

With public education, Jamaicans have routinely been practising proper hygiene and social distancing to prevent further spread of the virus, which the Prime Minister has encouraged them to continue to do.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that until a vaccine is developed, COVID-19 and possibly other similar threats may become continuing features of our daily life,” Mr. Holness said, at a digital press conference at Jamaica House on April 8.

“We have been successful in controlling the spread of the disease to this point,” the Prime Minister added.

He said the challenge before Jamaicans is to transition to a “new normal way of life with COVID-19.”

Executives from the Ministry of Health and Wellness previously stated at press conferences that social distancing remains one of the most effective defences in combating the virus.

The Ministry recommends that persons stay at least three feet apart when they are out in public, especially when among persons who are coughing, sneezing or presenting flu-like symptoms; and that gathering in public space should not exceed 10 persons at a time.