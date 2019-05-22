Prime Minister Calls on Jamaicans to Conserve Water

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is appealing to Jamaicans to conserve water as the country experiences yet another dry period.

Mr. Holness made the call while speaking in the House of Representatives on May 21, as he gave an update on the Rural Water Supply Projects to be undertaken for the financial year 2019/20.

He informed that the National Water Commission (NWC) has issued a Prohibition Notice against water wasting, which will take effect on May 24.

“The effect of this restriction is that persons should not be using piped water for watering gardens, lawns, for refilling supply tanks, ponds, swimming pools and for washing vehicles. It has legal implications and people can be fined and prosecuted,” he warned.

Mr. Holness said the Prohibition Notice affects 90 systems right across Jamaica, adding that the NWC will publish the names of the affected systems.

“I am appealing to Jamaicans to conserve and to comply with the prohibition,” he said.

The Prohibition Order also applies to persons who cause or give permission to others to break the law.