Prime Minister Calls On All Jamaicans To Give Information To The Security Forces

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is calling on Jamaicans, including members of the church community, to help in the fight against crime and violence, by distancing themselves from persons who are involved in criminality, and to provide the security forces with information.

“Be smart about what you are doing and share information,” the Prime Minister urged, during his address on Wednesday (January 8), at the ‘Heal the Family, Heal the Nation’ 15th Annual National Gathering, at the National Arena, in Kingston.

“I appeal to the nation, don’t create an environment of support for the criminals who are close to you, don’t give them succour, don’t support them,” Mr. Holness emphasised.

Speaking specifically to Christians, the Prime Minister told them that they have a role to play in the fight against crime and violence besides praying for the nation, as many of them have valuable information that can assist the police in their investigations.

“Some of you know who the criminals are. Some of the strongest, most ardent Christians, their sons are the most wayward involved in crime…some of us know where the guns are,” Mr. Holness said, to loud cheers from the very large gathering.

The Prime Minister further encouraged the church leaders who were present to bring back the message of sharing information with the police to their respective congregations, and to get their members on board in the fight against crime.

“Let us start to share information on the criminals, that is the most powerful tool,” Mr. Holness said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that some persons might be reluctant to provide information based on the risk that was previously associated with such an act.

But, according to the Prime Minister, the Government has made significant strides in creating a system of the highest integrity, and there is confidence in the security forces.

Mr. Holness reminded citizens that they can also share information with the army, the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), as well as digitally and anonymously.

“Utilise those portals to share information on what is happening in your communities, I encourage you,” he said.

The annual event was hosted by the Power of Faith Ministries International Inc. and the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches under the theme: ‘Abiding under the Shadow of the Almighty’.