Prime Minister Breaks Ground to Construct Houses in Belrock, St. Andrew

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Friday (August 20), broke ground for the construction of houses for 12 families in Belrock, West Central St. Andrew, whose dwellings were destroyed by fire in 2019.

The Prime Minister said with that matter rectified, “we now have a proper sewerage [system] that is benefitting the community”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness urged the residents not to fall prey to misinformation about coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony, Mr. Holness said construction should have commenced earlier, but was delayed to address an issue relating to a $100 million sewerage development that was funded by the National Water Commission (NWC) and National Housing Trust (NHT), among other factors.

Mr. Holness, who is the Member of Parliament for West Central St. Andrew, also advised that additional lands are being sought to construct more houses to replace other dwellings in Belrock.

He indicated that the West Central St. Andrew Trust is spearheading the undertaking, including relocating several residents.

He said it was imperative for them to weigh the pros and cons of the matter, while encouraging them to be guided by the medical experts and health professionals.

“People who have taken the vaccine, have fared very well, especially with the new strain of the virus. Over 90 per cent of the people who are now ill and in hospitals, are persons who have not been vaccinated. Don’t wait until you are in the hospital suffering. Take the vaccine… it is in your personal and community’s interest,” Mr. Holness stated.