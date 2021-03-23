Prime Minister Announces New COVID-19 Measures For Places Of Worship

All places of worship will be allowed to host services with a maximum of 12 persons, between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., until April 13.

This forms part of the revised measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which were announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during a COVID-19 digital briefing on Sunday (March 21).

Mr. Holness indicated that the 12 persons attending services should include officiating clergy and information technology personnel to facilitate electronic broadcast.

“To ensure this [adherence to the maximum 12 persons] is done in an orderly manner, applications are to be submitted to the divisional commanders of each parish through the police station closest to the place of worship, with a list of no more than the persons who will be involved in the service, the address of the place of worship, and the times of worship,” Mr. Holness said, adding that “the application form will be set out in the new [Disaster Risk Management] Orders”.

Meanwhile, as of April 6, the number of persons permitted at marriage ceremonies will be reduced from 25 to 15. This stipulation will remain until April 13.

Mr. Holness noted that while there have been attempts by individuals to control the size of weddings, “what we are noticing is that, in general, persons have not been maintaining the maximum 25 stipulated, and these events can be major spreaders”.

“What we are saying to persons who are getting married [is], if you have to conduct the ceremony, do it within the limit that is given,” he stated, while emphasising that the numbers will be strictly supervised.

The new measures, including expanded weekend curfews beginning March 27, form part of provisions under the Disaster Risk Management Act to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

The revised weekend hours will begin at midday on Saturday, March 27, continue through Sunday, March 28, and end at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, March 29.

On Holy Thursday, April 1, the curfew will begin at 8:00 p.m., continue through Good Friday, April 2, and end at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.

On April 3, the curfew will begin at midday, and continue through Easter Sunday, April 4, Easter Monday, April 5, and end on 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

On Tuesday, April 6, the measures run from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., ending at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 10.

The expanded curfew will, again, come into effect on Saturday, April 10, at 12:00 noon, continue through Sunday, April 11, and end at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12. The curfew’s 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. timeline will remain in place on all other days

While noting that the hours will coincide with weekend services and other activities at places of worship, Prime Minister Holness said it is not the Government’s intention to deprive anyone of the opportunity to participate in these engagements, especially during the Easter season.