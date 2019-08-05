President Kenyatta Arrives For Three-Day State Visit

Story Highlights President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, arrived in the island at approximately 1:25 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 5) for a three-day State visit.

The landing of the private aircraft at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston was greeted with the symbolic 21-round gun salute from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

President Kenyatta was met at the steps of the aircraft by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, and Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, before being led to the dais for the Royal Salute and inspection of the Guard of Honour formed by the JDF and the playing of the Jamaican and Kenyan national anthems.

The Prime Minister then introduced President Kenyatta to members of the Cabinet, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon.

Pearnel Charles Jr.; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang; and Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda.

The welcome party also included Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pearnel Charles; President of the Senate, Senator Tom Tavares-Finson; Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams; JDF Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Rocky Meade; Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson; and Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes.

The official party then departed for the Office of the Prime Minister for exchange of official gifts, bilateral meeting, and a joint press conference.

Later in the evening, President Kenyatta will be hosted at King’s House for a State Dinner by the Governor-General.

On Tuesday (Aug. 6), President Kenyatta will pay a floral tribute at the National Heroes Park at 9:00 a.m.

Following that, he will attended the 67th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon, at 10:15 a.m., and the Grand Gala at the National Stadium at 6:00 p.m.

President Kenyatta departs the island on Wednesday, August 7.