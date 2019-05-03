Preparatory Work Begins for New Stony Hill Courthouse

The Ministry of Justice has commenced preparatory work for a new Stony Hill courthouse and the St. Andrew Justice Centre.

Speaking with JIS News at the site today (May 2), Infrastructure and Property Services Manager at the Ministry, Major (Retired) Marlon Stephens, said the demolition of old buildings on the property and preparation for the new multimillion-dollar complex would involve the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Engineering Unit.

“They bring great skills, expertise and punctuality that we require in getting this job done, and once they are finished, it creates the conditions for us to continue with our architectural and other development for the facilities here in Stony Hill,” he outlined.

Major Stephens added that the area needs services that are provided by the Justice Centre, as well as court services, and it will enable the residents to benefit from child diversion services, mediation and restorative justice.

He pointed out that the Ministry is on a drive to have at least one Centre in each parish, and at the Stony Hill facility persons will get two services from one location.

Major Stephens said the community has given “maximum” cooperation to the project team, and through the efforts of political representatives, persons who had occupied the property have given way for the establishment of the complex.

“We will, throughout the construction phase, ensure that the dust nuisance and other things which could be problems for the citizens are kept at a minimum,” he said, adding that employment will be generated from the project for community members.