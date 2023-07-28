Preparations Well Advanced for Denbigh Show

Preparations are well advanced for the 69th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, which will be held from Saturday, August 5 to Monday, August 7 on the Denbigh Showgrounds in May Pen, Clarendon.

Since 1952, this premier event has been creating a platform for Jamaican farmers to showcase agriculture through countless innovative approaches, and patrons attending the show are exposed to the most accomplished advances in the agricultural sector.

President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Lenworth Fulton, said that the vision of the 2023 show is to continue to present a platform for the renewed atmosphere among sponsors, stakeholders, exhibitors, and patrons.

The theme for this year’s staging is: ‘Grow what you eat…Eat what you grow: Embracing Export, Climate Smart Technology and Business Development’.

“We hope that our people will continue to uphold this year’s theme, because this is part of the JAS’ strategy to remain steadfast in its continued support to Jamaica’s food security as well as the economic and social development of our nation,” Mr. Fulton told JIS News.

“Our farmers have been impacted by the effects of climate change over an extended period and Denbigh will create networking and synergy to better prepare them to mitigate and manage these adversities through technology and training,” he added.

Over the three days, patrons attending the show will be given the opportunity to again experience concepts, such as the children and family village; health and wellness village; small business village and youth in agriculture village.

Other traditional features such as agricultural and horticultural displays, farmers’ market; and the various competitions, such as National Farm Queen, Youth in Agriculture, Champion Parish Pavilion, Livestock and Champion Farmer are the staple attractions for the annual show.

For the second year the Jamaica Network of Rural Women Producers (JNRWP) will set up a booth at this year’s show, where they will be showcasing their value-added products and crafts.

President of the JNRWP, Tamisha Lee, said that “the Denbigh Agricultural Show will provide a unique opportunity for JNRWP members to connect with a vast audience of over 15,000 patrons, facilitating exposure for their products and fostering new business relationships.”

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green in scheduled to attend the show on Saturday, August 5, which is also Youth Day.

The crowning of the National Farm Queen will take place at 6:00 p.m.

On Sunday, August 6, the Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen will be attendance and the day will end with the Hi-Pro Denbigh Gospel Extravaganza.

The Show will culminate on Monday, August 7, with Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, scheduled to attend.

The Denbigh Entertainment showcase, featuring the 2023 Digicel Rising Star finalists will bring the curtains down on the three-day event. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. each day and tickets are $1,500 for adults and $600 for children.

The show is staged by the JAS, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.

“The JAS recognises and acknowledges the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining in all our undertakings. The Society will do its best to ensure that more farmers benefit from the Ministry,” Mr. Fulton said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the JAS Board of Management, staff and volunteers for the preparation of the facilities, execution and the delivery of the plans associated with this year’s Denbigh Show.

Sponsors include Digicel, Sagicor, Delta Supply Company, Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), Caribbean Chemicals Jamaica Limited, H&L Agro, the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Restaurants of Jamaica Limited (ROL), St. Jago Farm and Hardware Supplies and South China Construction (Jamaica) Limited.