Preliminary Works Under Way for Chateau Road Rehabilitation

Scoping works are under way for the Chateau Road in Clarendon to facilitate rehabilitation works at a preliminary cost of $110 million.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who made the disclosure at the handover of 60 housing units at Hummingbird Meadows and Monymusk Country Estate in Clarendon on Friday (November 10), appealed to the residents for patience and understanding as the process to repair the roadway commences.

“The process is a long one, so we will not be able to put asphalt to road until about the second quarter of the next fiscal year. Right now, they are scoping it,” he noted.

“[We have] to do the scoping and design of the road, then do procurement and then to actually go and repair the road,” Mr. Holness pointed out.

He noted that the procurement process includes a public investment assessment, where projects that exceed a certain threshold must be assessed against things like climate change.

Projects are rigorously evaluated to ensure feasibility and strategic economic outcomes.

“This is a smart and strategic Government that is doing the things necessary to deliver the benefits to you, in a sustainable way,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. said a major investment for water supply has been agreed to for the area, and the National Housing Trust (NHT), and the Clarendon Municipal Corporation are partnering to remove stray animals from the streets, stressing that the constituents are experiencing “vision and actions,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.