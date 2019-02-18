Postal System to be Upgraded

Story Highlights The Government has allocated $35.872 million to a project to increase Jamaica Post’s ability to control and improve mail processing and handling.

This is outlined in the 2019/2020 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET), through funding by the Universal Postal Union.

The Government has allocated $35.872 million to a project to increase Jamaica Post’s ability to control and improve mail processing and handling.

This is outlined in the 2019/2020 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET), through funding by the Universal Postal Union.

Anticipated targets for the 2019/2020 period include procurement and delivery of computer equipment and furniture to post offices islandwide, installing and testing computer equipment, conducting training sessions with post office personnel islandwide’ and the launch of the International Postal System (IPS).

As of December 2018, site surveys of post offices islandwide were conducted and a project plan based on the surveys completed.

The project, which was originally slated for completion in April 2019, has been extended to March 2020.

The IPS is an integrated international mail management application that combines mail processing, operational management and Electronic Data Interchange messaging into one application.

It provides a means for postal enterprises to have an accurate and comprehensive view of their mail movement, covering every point between origin and destination, including transit offices of exchange, international carriers and handling through Customs.

Jamaica Post manages the island’s network of over 500 post offices and postal agencies.