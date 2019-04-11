Postal Corporation to Upgrade Post Offices, Diversify Products

Story Highlights The Postal Corporation of Jamaica (PCOJ) is looking to upgrade post offices across the island and diversify product offerings in order to enhance services offered to business and domestic clients.

As stated in the 2019/20 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, the measures are among improvements being undertaken to better enable the Corporation to negotiate local and global sector changes.

The entity also intends to procure Counter Automation Software (CAS) for deployment to 60 locations to replace inefficient and manual processes across the service.

Technology-based income-generating activities will also be strengthened. These include development of an e-commerce website to create a more efficient payment system for products and services, facilitation of Internet access points, and the establishment of a mobile post.

Increased revenue from the rental of additional letterboxes in the Corporate Area, main towns and parish capitals is also being targeted.

The PCOJ, which falls under the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, was incorporated in 1995 to spearhead modernisation and reformation of the postal system.

Its principal objective is to revitalise the service and improve the quality and range of the products to acceptable levels, ultimately achieving financial self-sufficiency.

The PCOJ, since assuming responsibility for the island’s post offices, has been introducing a range of new services and products aimed at modernising the service.