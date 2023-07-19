Post Offices to Serve as Digital Service Centres

Post offices across Jamaica will be transformed into digital service centres as Jamaica moves towards becoming a digital society.
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with oversight for Skills and Digital Transformation, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said that this is in addition to their use as enrolment sites for the National Identification System (NIDS).
“In all of our areas, we will have these points where you’ll have young people, probably trained by HEART/NSTA Trust, who will be there to help our people who may not be as digitally savvy or good with technology,” she pointed out.
She was speaking at the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Business Forum at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (July 18).
Minister Morris Dixon noted that inclusivity is a key tenet of digital transformation, ensuring that people have access, use and benefit from the services that are available through digital platforms.
Citing, for example, the application for criminal records, which is available online, Minister Morris Dixon said there may be people in rural areas who do not have access to devices or know how to submit an application.
“Whatever services are available online, you can get assistance in terms of accessing that service,” she said, as she appealed to Jamaicans to be ambassadors for digital transformation.