Positive Response To Private Sector Vaccine Initiative

More than 500 persons registered to receive the AstraZeneca or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Red Stripe and Partners Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVJ) vaccination drive on Wednesday (September 8).

The vaccination drive was held at the Red Stripe brewery on Spanish Town Road in Kingston and targeted employees from companies along the Spanish Town Road industrial belt and their families.

The Minister of State for the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, commended the efforts of the relevant companies during his remarks at the vaccination site.

“I applaud Red Stripe today [and] the private sector for the continued assistance that you are offering, not just to the Government but to your country. This is not a government issue; this is not an Opposition issue; this is a Jamaica issue,” he stated.

The Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Western, Anthony Hylton concurred with Minister Dunn’s stance.

“There can be no divide on this very critical issue. We have to work together and ensure Jamaica builds back better. Vaccination is the way to go,” he said.

Meanwhile, Managing Director for Red Stripe, Luis Prata, said the company believes in the science of vaccination and will continue to encourage its employees to receive the jab.

“We have to take responsibility as individuals, as businesses, as a community, as employees and as a nation,” he said.

Against that backdrop, the Executive Director of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Imega Breese McNab, is encouraging other companies to register with the PSVI at the Girl Guides Association headquarters in Kingston.

The vaccination drive is in partnership with Red Stripe’s distribution company, Celebration Brands Limited; PepsiCo Jamaica; Jamaica Biscuit Company and Massy Distribution (Jamaica).