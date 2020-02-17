Portmore To Benefit From Infrastructure Upgrading

Story Highlights The community of Portmore in St. Catherine will benefit from significant infrastructure improvement under the Greater Bernard Lodge Development Plan.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz, made the disclosure at a press conference at Jamaica House on Friday (Feb.14), to outline Cabinet’s approval of the revised Plan.

He said that the development will aid in Portmore’s transformation, through improvement to several areas of infrastructure, including potable water, sewerage, waste management, drainage, road rehabilitation, aquifer protection, and installation of streetlights.

The community of Portmore in St. Catherine will benefit from significant infrastructure improvement under the Greater Bernard Lodge Development Plan.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz, made the disclosure at a press conference at Jamaica House on Friday (Feb.14), to outline Cabinet’s approval of the revised Plan.

He said that the development will aid in Portmore’s transformation, through improvement to several areas of infrastructure, including potable water, sewerage, waste management, drainage, road rehabilitation, aquifer protection, and installation of streetlights.

“The master plan will not take away from existing communities but will enhance the infrastructural deficit, which exists,” he noted.

The Greater Bernard Lodge Development will cover a total of 5, 397.02 acres of land, with 3, 026.79 allotted for agriculture purposes and the remaining acreages divided among residential, commercial, light-manufacturing, and social services.

Minister Vaz reported that the Government has responded to concerns raised by the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) and other interest groups and “we have increased the agricultural allocation from 43 per cent in the first Master Plan to 56 per cent in the revised Master Plan.”

He said that 106 persons with leases and 55 others, who are on the property informally, have been accommodated, and assured that all affected individuals will be compensated and/or relocated after their crops are reaped.

Mr. Vaz noted that the development will accommodate future population growth in the Kingston Metropolitan Region (KMR), creating a vibrant and sustainable community, while also addressing affordable housing, transportation and access to jobs and services.