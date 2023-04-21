Portmore Students Benefit from Education Summit

Fifth- and sixth-form students from several high schools in Portmore were exposed to options for tertiary-level education and skills training, including financing, at an education summit on Thursday (April 20).
The session, under the theme ‘Transforming Lives,’ was held at the HEART/NSTA Trust’s College of Construction Services and attracted students from Waterford, Bridgeport and Cumberland high schools.
The students were encouraged to make positive life decisions and pursue tertiary studies.
Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Catherine South East, Robert Miller, who addressed the session, urged the youngsters to take advantage of the removal of fess at the HEART/NSTA Trust to gain certification.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, recently announced the waiving of administrative and tuition fees from all courses at the institution up to level four (associate degree).
“It’s extremely important that you learn a skill. Do not see skills training as [not being] academically inclined. You can learn a skill and start your own business, which is extremely important,” he said.
Guest speaker at the event, MP for Manchester Central, Rhoda Moy Crawford, told the students about her life journey from humble beginnings to attending university and becoming an educator and MP.
On the journey, she said, she faced various challenges.
She encouraged them to “know who you are, develop a spirit of excellence, be willing to make sacrifices, respect the dignity of persons and remember God”.
“If you follow those guidelines, you can achieve success too,” Ms. Crawford added.