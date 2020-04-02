Portland Cottage In Clarendon Under Watch

Story Highlights The community of Portland Cottage in Clarendon is now being closely watched by the Government, as 50 households have been placed under the radar, after two residents from the community tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Those two cases are among six new cases that have pushed the number of confirmed cases in the island to 44. Three of them are from the Corn Piece community in Clarendon, which is under quarantine, and the other is from Hayes.

However, all six new cases have been linked to the first positive case from Corn Piece, which was later recorded as the country’s first COVID-19 death. That individual was a 79-year-old man who had returned to the island from New York and had travelled on the same flight with one of the newly confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Speaking at a digital press conference from the head office of the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Wednesday (April 1), Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said a team from the Ministry is currently assessing the situation in Portland Cottage.

“There is a little concern related to that area. We may have to take a decision as it relates to that area, but not right now. A team is assessing that,” he said.

However, he indicated that 279 persons have been interviewed and an additional seven persons have been placed in isolation.

In the meantime, Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, said that the quarantine placed on Corn Piece could be extended for 48 hours to allow the authorities to conduct further assessments.

“So, it is still a matter that we have to evaluate and then to make a decision, because we are only just now getting the results. And we do expect further results from that area today (April 2) as well,” she said.