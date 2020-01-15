Port Royal Residents Lauded For Preserving Image Of Community

Story Highlights Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has lauded the residents of Port Royal in Kingston for “preserving” the image of the community and helping to make it a cruise destination.

The Minister, who was speaking with JIS News during a tour of the completed Port Royal cruise port, today (January 14), said the area is now “opened up” to Jamaicans and visitors to the island.

“I am filled with pride that we are going to realise the opening up of Port Royal. It is a fantastic community, and I must commend them for preserving this rich heritage over the years, and for maintaining the character for which Port Royal is known,” the Minister said.

On January 20, the area will accommodate the first cruise ship at the new floating pier. The site, which is being developed for a cruise terminal, was once used by the British as a port for the repair of vessels.

The Minister argued that people in the community will be empowered by the investment.

“This is now an opportunity for them to show their space to the world; and continue to protect it,” she said, adding that the Ministry has provided training in economic enabling programmes for the residents, and that they have attained their own brand for the tourism market.

The training was done in collaboration with the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), in areas such as jewellery making.

“They have come up with their own Port Royal brand that will be trademarked. The people can be pleased to know that not only are they known for fish, sea and water, but there are also artisans who have branched out into other forms of creative productions,” the Minister said.

Ms. Grange reiterated that with the development of Fort Rocky and Fort Charles, the entire area will be earmarked as the first entertainment zone in Jamaica.

She noted that over the years, Port Royal has brought in the largest amount of revenue for the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), and the area remains a popular stop for Jamaicans who reside overseas.