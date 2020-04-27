Port Authority To Continue Implementing Priority Projects

Story Highlights The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) is slated to continue the implementation of priority developments this year, aimed at enhancing cruise, cargo, logistics and service offerings at the island’s ports.

Among the main engagements are the acquisition of a buoy tender vessel to support the effective maintenance of navigational aids; continued rehabilitation and upgrading at Berths 1, 2 and 3 of the Montego Bay cruise and cargo port, intended to expand and modernise the facility to keep pace with the global demand to accommodate larger vessels; and completing the development of a 157,000 square feet business process outsourcing facility in Portmore, St. Catherine, aimed at stimulating economic growth by creating employment opportunities for more than 4,000 persons.

The PAJ projects a surplus of just over $1.9 billion from these activities, some $590.7 million more than the figure for 2019/20.

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) is slated to continue the implementation of priority developments this year, aimed at enhancing cruise, cargo, logistics and service offerings at the island’s ports.

This is according to the Jamaica Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, for the year ending March 2021.

Among the main engagements are the acquisition of a buoy tender vessel to support the effective maintenance of navigational aids; continued rehabilitation and upgrading at Berths 1, 2 and 3 of the Montego Bay cruise and cargo port, intended to expand and modernise the facility to keep pace with the global demand to accommodate larger vessels; and completing the development of a 157,000 square feet business process outsourcing facility in Portmore, St. Catherine, aimed at stimulating economic growth by creating employment opportunities for more than 4,000 persons.

Other programmed activities include continued developmental works at Port Royal, inclusive of the restoration of Fort Charles and Giddy House, and constructing attractions to complement the Port Royal cruise pier that was opened during the last quarter of the 2019/20 fiscal year; completing full implementation of the Port Community Systems (PCS) single window system at airports and seaports; completing an 18,000 square-foot logistics facility in Kingston, to capitalise on growth and development opportunities within the logistics industry; and concluding works aimed at improving cruise operations in Ocho Rios, specifically ongoing activities related to the Reynold’s Pier development project.

The PAJ projects a surplus of just over $1.9 billion from these activities, some $590.7 million more than the figure for 2019/20.