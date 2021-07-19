Poor Family In Westmoreland To Get Housing Unit

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation are to collaborate on an indigent housing project for a family from the Delveland area in the parish.

During a tour in Westmoreland on July 15, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, visited the family of six, who are currently living in a small one-bedroom board dwelling.

He described their situation as “appalling” and noted that the Government intends to rescue this family from their destitute condition.

“This is a mother who has lost her leg, a daughter who has a severe case of a rare and dangerous disease that prevents her from walking, and a father who cannot work because he has to stay home to take care of the family,” said Mr. McKenzie.

“I have visited many situations across the country where I have seen families living in conditions that are difficult to describe, but this morning my spirit just broke. My heart has been broken severely because of the condition that I have seen my fellow Jamaicans living in,” he added.

The Minister said he hopes to have the family relocated to a new two-bedroom home by December 2021, where they can enjoy some semblance of comfort.

In the meantime, he indicated that the Westmoreland Poor Relief Department continues to take care of the family, whose members are also on the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH).

“I asked the Member of Parliament to pay special attention to them and to do whatever is necessary. I have asked the Mayor to ensure that we expedite the construction of a two-bedroom unit… because people should never live in this condition,” he emphasised.

For his part, Chairman of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Bertel Moore, said the Municipality is prepared to do all it can to help the family.

“Whatever it takes we have to move very fast, because the way they are living is inhumane. So I am prepared to do whatever I can to help the situation as quickly as possible,” he added.