Policy For Management Of Government-Owned Residential Properties To Be Finalised

The Government is moving to finalise the Policy for the Sustainable Management of Government-Owned Residential Properties.

This was stated by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, while making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 5.

He said that finalisation of the policy is pending receipt of comments from the National Land Agency (NLA).

Minister Warmington pointed out that the Government owns many residential-type properties, and the policy measure will support the Government’s obligation to provide an adequate and well-maintained residential unit to meet its housing obligations to certain categories of workers.

“The public service employs thousands of persons across ministries, departments and agencies. Persons move constantly based on where it is determined they are needed. The housing of certain categories of workers, especially when they move say from parish to parish, sometimes causes undue challenges,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Minister informed the House that public consultations will be targeted on the revised draft National Land Policy during the 2021/22 Financial Year.

He said that the policy has been undergoing further amendment prior to being re-submitted for approval as a Green Paper.