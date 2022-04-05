Police Searches Will Feature At ‘CHAMPS’

Students and patrons are being advised to abide by the security protocols that will be enforced for this year’s staging of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/ Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships.
The games, which involve Jamaican high school students competing in track and field activities at the National Stadium, begin today (April 5) and end Saturday, April 9.
“Persons are … told not to bring umbrellas or any kind of implements with them. I know the police force will be there the whole time, in and out of the stadium, and we’re asking everyone to be on their best behaviour,” she stated.
The call comes from Minister of Education and Youth, the Hon. Fayval Williams, during a recent interview with JIS NEWS.
She says it is the norm for the police to search patrons entering the venue, and against that backdrop, the ministry remains “excited and grateful” that students can participate face-to-face, in the Championships.
“We don’t want [the event] to be marred at all by violence and in the past several years, they’ve put on a very good showing. Everyone has been able to go and enjoy themselves and cheer their schools on and I know this year we’ll come away with a very carefully and successfully executed event,” she said.
Minister Williams disclosed that she had conversations with President of the Association, Mr. Keith Wellington “about how prepared they are and what [precautions] they’ve taken.
She stated that the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been “burdensome” for students. It is on this note, that she said the championships will give them a chance to relax and have a “wonderful time”.
Meanwhile, she said, the championship is a long-standing event that improves in its operations annually. “It is an event which launches the talent of Jamaica in the sporting arena, so it is a vital part of our culture and history.