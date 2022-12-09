Police Develop Strategies to Combat Crime in St. Elizabeth

Residents and other stakeholders in St. Elizabeth are being assured by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) that plans and strategies have been developed to better police the Division.
This, against the background of the parish recording an uptick in most major crimes, to date, this year compared to the corresponding period in 2021, Commanding Officer, Superintendent Kenneth Chin, has said.
He was addressing the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting in Black River, on Thursday (December 8).
Superintendent Chin said it is imperative that the St. Elizabeth police maintain a strong presence in public spaces, particularly over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
He indicated that this and other efforts to combat crime will be bolstered with the use of two drones, which the Division recently received.
“We were gifted with two unmanned aerial vehicles [drones, which will be used in] the Maggotty and Lacovia areas. But we know that the other areas need the drones at this time, especially Santa Cruz. So, we will work with the resources to get the maximum results,” Superintendent Chin said.
Meanwhile, he urged individuals and businesses planning to transport large sums of cash, especially during the Christmas season, to utilise the services of the JCF.
This urging comes against the background of several robberies committed in the parish in recent weeks. These include a resident who was robbed of $500,000 in Santa Cruz..
“I just want to remind the members of the Council and also members of the public, that we offer free escort [service] if you have large cash deposits or withdrawals. You don’t have to pay the police to accompany you to the bank or if you’re leaving the bank, to go to your business establishment,” the senior officer said.