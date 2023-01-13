Police Continuing Operations to Further Reduce Crime and Violence in St. James

The police are continuing security operations initiated in St. James, to further reduce incidents of crime and violence in the division.
This, according to Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, who was speaking during the 2023 National Security Seminar at the AC Hotel by Marriot Kingston, on Thursday (January 12).
Sharing statistics, General Anderson said St. James recorded a significant reduction in murders committed during the period December 11, 2022, to January 11, 2023.
“For the period under review, six murders were committed,” he informed, while noting that there were 19 murders for the corresponding period last year.
“As we come out of that phase, we are conducting a series of operations down there… to keep things under control,” the Commissioner said.
General Anderson indicated that, consequent on the operations, “we just recovered a submachine gun, a pistol and some rounds”, while assuring that “we are at it”, in relation to tackling criminal activities.
The seminar was held under the theme ‘Defending and Securing Jamaica’s Development – A Strategic, Security Analysis’.
It was organised by the Office of the National Security Advisor which falls within the ambit of the Office of the Cabinet.