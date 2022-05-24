Police Addresses Traffic Buildup At Grants Pen Complex

Measures have been put in place to address traffic buildup at the entrance of the complex on Grants Pen Road that houses the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) St. Andrew North Community Safety and Security Branch and the Edna Manley Clinic.

On Labour Day, Justice Minister and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew North Eastern, Hon. Delroy Chuck, joined members of the JCF and residents in painting a grid to prevent blocking of the entrance.

“What happens is that the emergency vehicles, ambulances, and police cars, are unable to enter or exit the AMCHAM complex. So, if persons require assistance, we won’t be able to respond efficiently and in a timely manner,” Territorial Officer, St. Andrew North Community Safety and Security Branch, Inspector Cheree Greaves, told JIS News.

“The grid is intended to indicate to motorists that they should not block this entrance. They should stop before or beyond it or they will be prosecuted,” she pointed out.

The parking lanes at the Community Safety and Security Branch were repainted, and Inspector Greaves advised that the adjacent pedestrian crossing would also be redone.

The Labour Day activities also included work at the nearby Grants Pen Peace Park.

The Park, which serves as a multipurpose facility for residents, saw community members turning out to undertake repainting and general cleaning and beautification of the compound.

Minister Chuck noted that the Park, which was established 15 years ago with the support of AMCHAM Jamaica, needed a facelift.

He noted that seating stands were recently renovated, and the work on Monday will serve to further enhance the facility’s aesthetics.

The Minister told JIS News that Island Dairies has come onboard to assist with the installation of a gymnasium, which, he indicated, is expected to be completed soon.

Mr. Chuck said the improvement of the park will enhance the life of residents.

“This is where a lot of functions take place and, most evenings, the basketball team… practices here. So, a lot of people gather around here,” he noted.

Mr. Chuck said he was pleased with the turnout of persons who participated in Monday’s activities.