PM Urges Private-Sector Partnership on New Social Housing Programme

Private-sector entities and individuals are being urged to support the Government’s effort to provide sustainable housing for society’s most vulnerable, under the New Social Housing Programme.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the appeal, during the handover of a house donated by Arc Properties Limited to Sidonie Eldemire and her 14-year-old son, Rohan Clarke, off Olympic Way in St. Andrew on Wednesday (December 14).
The two-bedroom unit was built at a cost of approximately $6 million.
Arc Properties Limited is the first company from the private sector to partner with the Government on the NSHP.
Prime Minister Holness assured that the Administration has put all the mechanisms in place to ensure accountability in the execution of the NSHP.
“The only scepticism that you should have is that the project might take a little longer than you expect because of the rigour that we apply to ensure accountability and transparency of these projects,” he pointed out.
Prime Minister Holness encouraged persons who cannot donate an entire house to assist with materials or some financial support. “Anything that you can assist with… the programme is designed to work with you,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chairman of Arc Properties Limited, Norman Horne, said the company remains committed to giving back a portion of its annual profits as part of its corporate social responsibility.
“Over the years, God has blessed us in a way that we can earn, and we can give back. Today, we’re here to give back part of the profits that we made in 2021 to 2022,” he noted.
Mr. Horne encouraged other private stakeholders to come on board.
“We don’t want to be a business that just focuses on money, harvesting equity and building capital for shareholders only. We want to be a business that focuses on the social good. The real development of any country is based on investment in the people and investment in infrastructure,” he said.