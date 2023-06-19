PM Tours St. Paul’s Lane Housing Development

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness says the multimillion-dollar housing development currently being undertaken at St. Paul’s Lane in St. Andrew West Central, is a model for how informal settlements can be transformed across Jamaica.
Mr. Holness, who is Member of Parliament for the area, conducted a site visit on Friday (June 16) to see the progress being made on the project.
“We can see the transformation happening,” the Prime Minister said.
The project is a collaborative effort involving the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ), National Housing Trust (NHT), Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), the National Water Commission (NWC) and Ashtrom Building Systems Limited.
It is aimed at enhancing the residents’ access to vital amenities, such as clean water and proper sewage systems.
Mr. Holness also informed that 12 more units have been added to the project, from the original 24 units.
The Prime Minister further stated that given the need to transform other communities, the Government has embarked on a programme that can be “scaled up and used as an example in similar communities…this is the test case”.
Meanwhile, Mr. Holness also visited the community of Compound, where Cemex Jamaica is paving roadways in the area, with the use of concrete.
“The residents are quite happy, and it is going to uplift the community and improve the quality of life for the residents,” he said.