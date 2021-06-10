PM To Receive Report On DRMA Breaches By Rick’s Café Next Week

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is expected to receive a report next week on the breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) by operators of Rick’s Café in Negril.

Since March 2020, the Government has employed the DRMA as the primary legislative tool to manage the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, in providing an update during Wednesday’s (June 9) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, said that the report will be presented by the Ministry and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

Rick’s Café was ordered closed for an initial seven days on May 28 and the Ministry has since issued instructions for the reopening of the facility.

Meanwhile, the Minister informed that a meeting will be held shortly with another establishment in Negril regarding violation of the protocols.

“There is another location in Negril. We are calling them to a meeting shortly to deal with certain issues which we believe are in violation of the disaster protocols,” he said.

He encouraged the public to continue providing information on illegal activities in breach of the DRMA.