PM To Meet With National Disaster Committee Thursday

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will be meeting with the National Disaster Committee on Thursday (March 4) as the Government takes proactive measures to deal with the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The multi-agency committee, chaired by the Prime Minister, brings together all stakeholders for national disaster response.

Mr. Holness said that among the outcomes of the meeting will be the establishment of a subcommittee “that will deal with the day-to-day management of any eventuality that may occur regarding COVID-19”.

Mr. Holness, who was speaking at the ceremony to break ground for the Port Royal Coastal Revetment Project in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (March 3), indicated that the Government is in a state of preparedness for the virus.

“It appears that it [the virus] is travelling right across the world now and it is within the [Caribbean] region now. It is in the Dominican Republic. It is in St. Martin. The reality is, people are moving and the virus basically follows the pattern of movement of people,” he noted.

“If the unwanted happens, we have put in place all the measures we can, including alerting the Ministry of Finance [and the Public Service] of a possible budgetary spend where that may become necessary,” he said.

“We have done all that we think is appropriately possible at our official ports, including our cruise ship entries, at our airports and we have put in place travel restrictions as we assess the situation,” the Prime Minister added.

He reiterated calls for Jamaicans to practise proper hygiene, noting that individual responsibility and vigilance provide the best protection against the virus.

“If you feel you are ill, take the necessary precaution to protect your family; your loved ones,” he advised.

“I’m saying to all Jamaicans, that this is… a matter that is going to require a whole-of-society approach,” Mr. Holness added.