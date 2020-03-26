PM Tables Second Disaster Risk Management Order

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Tuesday (March 24), tabled the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No. 2) Order, 2020 in the House of Representatives.

The Order outlines the measures set out for removing or otherwise guarding against or mitigating the threats or effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the possible consequences thereof. They go into effect today (March 25).

Among the provisions is that travellers will not be permitted to enter the island until April 7.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Tuesday (March 24), tabled the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No. 2) Order, 2020 in the House of Representatives.

The Order outlines the measures set out for removing or otherwise guarding against or mitigating the threats or effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the possible consequences thereof. They go into effect today (March 25).

Among the provisions is that travellers will not be permitted to enter the island until April 7.

In addition, gatherings in public places should not exceed 10 persons, each of whom should observe a social distance of three feet.

Bars, nightclubs, cinemas and other places of amusement will remain closed until April 23.

The opening hours of barbershops and hair salons shall be no earlier than 10:00 a.m. and no later than 5:00 p.m. No more than 10 persons at a time shall be permitted to be in any barbershop or hair salon, and no more than two of those persons shall be clients waiting to be served.

Also, all public-sector workers, 65 years and older, are to work from home; those 75 years and over are to stay at home for 14 days; and all persons, who entered Jamaica as at March 18, must be quarantined for a further 14 days, after the initial seven days expire.

The Prime Minister called on operators of essential businesses, such as supermarkets, to take the necessary steps to ensure that the restrictions are observed.

Meanwhile, every educational institution, as defined in the Education Act is to remain closed until April 19.