PM Says Spike in COVID-19 Cases No Cause for Panic

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says that while the spike in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country is cause for concern, there is no need for panic.

"We have also said that we are now in the phase of managing risks, and we have done a very good job of… reopening our borders and reopening our economy. We are transitioning to the phase of living with the COVID-19 disease," he said.

The new cases were recorded in Kingston and St. Andrew (53), St. Catherine (17), Clarendon (7), St. Thomas (5), St. James (4), Manchester (4), St. Mary (3), St. Ann (3), and Westmoreland (2).

“The Government of Jamaica continues to manage the epidemic on a day-to-day basis, and I personally keep a direct track and [have] a direct hand in the management of the pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Holness was addressing a virtual press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Media Centre on Friday (August 21).

The Prime Minister reminded Jamaicans that the Government has always maintained that there would eventually be an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country “particularly as a result of the reopening of our borders and the reopening of the economy towards its full operating capacity”.

As of Thursday (August 20), the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Jamaica stood at 1,290, with 98 new cases recorded over a 24-hour period.

