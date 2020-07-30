PM Says Government Will Shut Down Delinquent Establishments

The Government will shut down places of amusement, as well as establishments within the entertainment sector and other industries, if a certain level of adherence to the established coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols is not maintained.

This was stated by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who said the Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, continues to monitor the situation.

“So far, the report is that there is a level of compliance that is… reasonable. There is room for improvement, but not at the stage where it would trigger a shutdown. But again, I repeat, if it reaches that stage, the Government will act swiftly,” he warned.

The Prime Minister was making a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (July 28). This was in relation to the new Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) Order, which has been drafted as the measures under the previous Order come to an end on July 31, 2020.

Turning to the ongoing curfew, which is slated to end on July 31, Mr. Holness noted that this will continue in place until September 30.

“The day to next day, night to early morning curfews will continue in place, starting 11:00 p.m. on the night of July 31, to 5:00 a.m. August 1, 2020, day to day until 5:00 a.m. on the morning of September 30, 2020. So, the existing curfew continues until September 30, 2020 and all of the rules relating to the curfew, including travelling times, those remain,” he informed.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister informed that the COVID-19 safety measures that are in place for the creative and entertainment sector and would have ended July 31 have been extended to September 30.

Similarly, measures for places of amusement, beaches, rivers, river rafting, restaurants and cinemas, have also been extended to September 30. The extension of measures to this period, also applies to zoos, parks, and water parks.

Additionally, the Prime Minster informed that the operating hours for markets and vending will also continue through to the 30th of September. Market hours are Monday to Saturdays, 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m; and are closed on Sundays.

Further, measures relating to infirmaries, such as no visitors or admissions of new patients, and those relating to hospitals and nursing homes, namely one visitor per day, will also remain in place until the 30th of September.

In addition, measures regarding the operation of day-care centres and relating to gathering not exceeding 20 persons will continue in force until September 30.

On another matter, the Prime Minister informed that the phased reopening of the new school year will begin with the administrative opening on September 7.

“The seventh is when they would do a simulation for a week and then go to the phased reopening, which would be about the 14th of September when students would actually come back into school,” he said.