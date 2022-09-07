PM Hosts Town Hall Meeting on Education Sept. 9

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and Minister of Education and Youth, Hon, Fayval Williams, will host a Town Hall meeting focusing on Education.
The meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 9, at the Karl Hendrickson Auditorium, Jamaica College, starting at 5:00 p.m., under the theme: ‘Education Time for Action’.
This Town Hall meeting is the first in a series to be hosted by the Government to engage the citizenry on a range of issues relating to policies, programmes and initiatives impacting their lives and provide instant feedback to concerns raised.
Parents, guardians and educators in and around the Kingston and St. Andrew Metropolitan areas are invited to participate in this face-to-face meeting, which will provide a great opportunity to share ideas, pose questions and express thoughts on matters relating to education with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Education and Youth.
Persons may also join online by visiting the Facebook pages of the Jamaica Information Service, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Ministry of Education and Youth and PBCJamaica.The meeting can also be viewed on the Jamaica Information Service and PBCJamaica YouTube channels and on the websites www.jis.gov.jm and www.opmtv.gov.jm.
It will also be aired live on Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) and Nationwide News Network.