PM Holness wishes the Duncan family comfort following the passing of veteran politician Dr. DK. Duncan

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has paid tribute to political veteran and Dentist, Dr. Donald Keith (DK) Duncan.

Dr. Duncan passed away this morning (September 17) while in hospital. He was 80 years old.

Dr. Duncan’s political career spanned 45 years beginning in the 1960s. In 1977, he was appointed to the Cabinet as Minister of National Mobilization and Human Resources.

Prime Minister Holness noted that Dr. Duncan was a political force to be reckoned with. He says Duncan was a very passionate man who played a key role in shaping the politics of Jamaica during his time. “He served his beloved country and though we were on different sides of the political aisle, I respected his commitment to Jamaica,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Duncan served as Member of Parliament for East Central St. Andrew in the 1970s and later as MP for Hanover Eastern in 2007.

“DK was one of the central figures in the politics his passing marks the end of a long political career, and contribution to the Jamaican society. We were both agreed on a fundamental matter, Jamaica first.”

The Prime Minister continued; “I offer my sincere condolences to the entire Duncan family, including Dr. Duncan’s wife Beverley and his children who loved him dearly.”

I pray God grants them peace and comfort during this most challenging time.