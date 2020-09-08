PM Holness sworn in as Head of Government

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, was on Monday (September 7), sworn in as head of the Government for the third time.

This follows the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) victory in the General Election held on Thursday (September 3) to form the Government for a second consecutive term.

Mr. Holness was sworn in by Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen during a ceremony at King’s House, where he took and subscribed to the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office.

In his address, the newly appointed Prime Minister thanked the people of Jamaica, who, from 2016, have “entrusted your hopes and dreams to us”.

“With industry, enterprise and partnership, we set about fulfilling your dreams and keeping your hope alive,” he said, adding that there is still much more work to be done.

Mr. Holness said he is “humbled and honoured that the people of Jamaica have seen it fit to give me an opportunity to once more be the chief steward of their affairs”.

“Thank you for your vote and support, and I commit once again to use every fibre of my being and all the energy of my spirit for the advancement, fulfilment and prosperity of the people of Jamaica,” he said.

The Prime Minister contended that the Government has been given a mandate to move with speed and alacrity “in fulfilling the great destiny of this country”, vowing that “we will not squander it”.

“We will use it wisely to build public trust, continue the partnerships for prosperity, to be inclusive and caring for the poor and vulnerable, to be prospecting and enterprising in fulfilling the dreams and ambitions of the youth and make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families, do business and retire in paradise,” he pledged.

Mr. Holness also outlined several initiatives the newly formed Government will be undertaking to aid in building a stronger society and economy as the country combats the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the meantime, the Governor-General noted that the ceremony signals “the start of a new phase in the life of our nation” and formally congratulated Mr. Holness, “whom his Parliamentary colleagues and the people of Jamaica have chosen once again for this high office”.

“It could be said of him that one good term deserves another. It could also be said that a higher authority than exists on the human plane has divinely ordained that he should be placed where he is today,” he said.

“Our country is in good hands and our democracy works for us,” the Governor-General said.