PM Holness Statement on Virtual Meeting With Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches

I had a virtual meeting with members of the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches (JUGC), this morning (Tuesday, March 2).

As was articulated in the press briefing on Sunday, for the period March 1-22, all Churches will engage in only online services. During that period, a maximum of 10 persons (including clergy) will be allowed to be physically present at the place of worship to facilitate online broadcasting.

Churches in general have done well to supervise themselves and many of them have put in place measures over and above what we have put in the Disaster Risk Management Act.

I am pleased with the level of cooperation and leadership displayed by stakeholders in our collective mission to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It is through partnership that we will safely navigate these challenging times.