PM Holness Sends Condolences to the Family of the Hon. Sir Edward Zacca

Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the passing of the former Chief Justice of Jamaica the Hon. Sir Edward Zaaca KCMG, OJ, PC.

The former Chief Justice died today (November 11) after a period of illness. He was 88 years old.

Justice Zacca was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Jamaican Supreme Court on January 2, 1985, where his served until 1996.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the passing of the former Chief Justice of Jamaica the Hon. Sir Edward Zaaca KCMG, OJ, PC.

The former Chief Justice died today (November 11) after a period of illness. He was 88 years old.

Justice Zacca was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Jamaican Supreme Court on January 2, 1985, where his served until 1996.

“Sir Edward has had a long and distinguished career as a jurist not only in Jamaica but in the Caribbean. He carried out his duties fairly, fearlessly and justly. Indeed, he played an important role in judiciary, which is an arm of our system of democratic governance. Sir Edward also had the opportunity to serve in the capacity of acting Governor General of Jamaica from March to August 1991,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In 1992, Sir Edward became the fourth Caribbean Justice to be appointed as member of Her Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council. In October 21, 1996 he was appointed as Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal for Bermuda.

He also served as President of the Court of Appeal of the Bahamas from March 2000 to July 2001.

Since January 1, 2004 he has been President of the Court.

Sir Edward Zacca was knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 2015.

“I extend condolences to the family and friends of Sir Edward. He was a gentleman in his professional life and leaves behind a legacy in the legal fraternity of which all Jamaica, the Caribbean and his family can be proud,” concluded Prime Minister Holness.

Sir Edward attended Kingston College from 1941 to 1947 and was called to the Bar in Middle Temple, London on February 9, 1954.

He served as the president of the Hans Crescent Colonial Students’ Residence from 1952 to 1953 .

He was appointed Clerk of Courts January 1958. He became Acting Registrate Magistrate for St. Catherine, Registrate Magistrate for St. Mary and St. James from 1960 to 1965. Zacca also served as the Registrate Magistrate for St. Andrew from 1965 to 1968.

Zacca leave behind his wife Hope Margaret, and two children Christopher and Karen.