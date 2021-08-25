PM Holness Mourns the Passing of One of Jamaica’s Pre-eminent Scientists, Professor the Hon. Gerald Lalor, OM, OJ, CD

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described as a great loss, the passing of one of Jamaica’s most pre-eminent scientists and academic scholars, Professor the Honourable Gerald Lalor, OM, OJ, CD.

Professor Lalor died on August 23 following a brief illness. He was 90 years old.

“Professor Lalor was an astute scientist and educator. He was a visionary in the scientific community who did pioneering work as a geochemist. Locally, he founded the International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Sciences (ICENS) in (1997) and led and contributed to several academic research in the field. Operating out of the ICENS at the University of the West Indies, Mona, he led the way regionally in the use of nuclear technology, in a safe way, to enhance the development of not just Jamaica but the Caribbean,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Professor Lalor also led a research team in the identification and the preparation of a geochemical map of the elements in Jamaican soils which has had significant impact on several sectors including agriculture and industrial development.

Professor Lalor is the holder of Jamaica’s third highest national honour, the Order of Merit, and several other significant honours and awards for his sterling contribution to national development and academia.

Prime Minister Holness said:

“Professor Lalor’s passing is a significant loss for Jamaica and the Caribbean. We’ve lost a patriot with a wealth of knowledge. He was truly a giant in his field and we are Indeed, the poorer for his passing. I extend my sincere condolences to Professor Lalor’s family, the UWI community and his colleagues and friends. May his soul rest In peace and light perpetual shine on him.”