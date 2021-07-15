PM Holness Hands Over Another Unit Under The Social Housing Programme

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Wednesday (July 14) visited the community of Quarry in St. James to hand over the keys to a new home under the Government’s new Social Housing Programme.

Mr. Holness presented the keys to indigent resident, Marva Mason, who along with her four children have had their living conditions improved through a new three-bedroom house.

Mr. Holness called the initiative “transformational”, noting that there is a positive impact on the lives of beneficiaries as well as their respective communities.

“So if you look at what this programme would have done, it has transformed the life and the condition of living of Marva and her four kids but it would have also impacted the community around Marva,” Mr. Holness said.

“So there is no question that your government, your State, have reached into your community and have improved the life of someone in your community. There is not a question that by adding this structure to this community, the entire community is uplifted, and more than that, it gives hope,” he added.

Mr. Holness stated that Ms. Mason now has a duty to care for her new home that was paid for by Jamaican taxpayers.

In the meantime, he said the Government will continue to build as many houses as it can for indigent residents.

The new Social Housing Programme falls under the umbrella of the broader Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme.

“We estimate that there might be as many as 10,000 Jamaicans living in circumstances that would be considered substandard, so for this year, we expect to do about 380 units,” the Prime Minister said.

Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said the new home for Ms. Mason is symbolic in Quarry. Dr. Chang, who is also the Member of Parliament for the area, said it shows the level of respect the Government has for the people.

“It is a real contribution to Ms. Mason and her family. Very real, very important, but I think the country must understand the thinking of this Government, how we treat the humble people of this country. We give them opportunity; we treat them with respect,” Dr. Chang pointed out.

“Handing over to Ms. Mason this wonderful home, I know she will look after it well and will keep it right,” he added.

Ms. Mason thanked the Government for positively impacting the life of her family and community by constructing and handing over her new home. She said she is confident that others will be blessed similarly, “just as how you impact me, my life, my children and family”.