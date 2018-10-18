PM Holness Hails Reggae Girlz Historic win and Qualification to the World Cup

Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness was yesterday (October 17) congratulating Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz on their historic qualification for the World Cup in France.

Prime Minister Holness said that this historic victory and qualification places the girls in the pantheon of the greatest sports teams of all time from Jamaica.

“This win symbolizes the culmination of years of hard work and dedication by the team and management. I congratulate them on making Jamaica proud,” said the Prime Minister.

I call on all Jamaicans to rally behind the Reggae Girlz and give them all the support they need.