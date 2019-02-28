PM Holness Hails Estonia’s Digital Economy

Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Jamaica can model Estonia’s steps toward becoming fully digitalized.

The Prime Minister said there are many positive lessons that Jamaica can learn from Estonia’s experience in creating a digital society.

“Estonia is a good example for the world to see. You have embraced technology and you are better off for it. Madame President, I must commend your country for leading on this very important matter as several countries grapple with how to transition into the digital society as part of the fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Prime Minister Holness.

President of Estonia Her Excellency Kersti Kaljulaid explained that the Estonian society was welcoming and embracing of the transition to a full digital society. The Government of Estonia along with its private sector, conducts business online with services such as residency applications.

Prime Minister Holness noted that the Government of Jamaica through the National Identification System (NIDS) and the Data Protection Act is moving to transition the society into a digital one.

The NIDS will provide a comprehensive and secure structure to enable the capture and storage of personal identity information for citizens and persons residing in Jamaica.

For her part, the Estonian President encouraged Jamaicans not to be left behind as there are significant benefits from embracing technology in building a modern country and moving to a digital society.

“I don’t know about you in Jamaica, but in Estonia we do not enjoy going to Government offices and they hate cueing, so they use digital services. They are as simple as Amazon but much safer. Use your National Identification System,” said President Kaljulaid.

The two leaders also expressed admiration for each other’s countries with President Kaljulaid declaring her love for Jamaica and reggae music.

Prime Minister Holness and the President of Estonia Her Excellency Kersti Kaljulaid held bilateral talks yesterday, (Wednesday, February 27) in Basseterre, St. Kitts.