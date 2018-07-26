PM Holness Engages Jamaican and Caribbean Diaspora in Namibia

Prime Minister Andrew Holness addresses the Caribbean Diaspora living in Namibia as part of his official visit to the southern African state. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister Andrew Holness addresses the Caribbean Diaspora living in Namibia as part of his official visit to the southern African state.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday afternoon (July 24) engaged Jamaican and Caribbean nationals living in Namibia as part of his official visit to the southern African state.

The Prime Minister addressed the Diaspora in keeping with his mission to update and discuss matters involving the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and by extension, Jamaica.

Prime Minister Holness noted that a large part of the Jamaican population lives outside of the island and his duty as Prime Minister and Chairman of CARICOM is to connect with all.

“Wherever I go, I make it a point of duty to meet with the Jamaican Diaspora but not just the Jamaican Diaspora because we are Caribbean people (AND) coincidentally, I am now Chairman of CARICOM for the next six months or so and I’m very happy to see my Caribbean brothers and sisters here coming out to support me,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister said he recognizes the strong solidarity and support between Namibia and Jamaica. He said he is also thankful for the support of the Caribbean Diaspora.

“The truth is we are all one. The motto of Jamaica is out of many one people. It is a lesson that I believe the rest of the world could learn. After our independence our founding fathers and leaders at the time, insisted upon this Jamaica being out of many one people and that was reinforced,” said the Prime Minister.

According to Prime Minister Holness, by virtue of its central position in the Caribbean, Jamaica has always been a place of refuge and a launching pad for many. He welcomed all to visit Jamaica.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness touted, national hero, the Rt Excellent Dr. Marcus Garvey as a true Diaspora man who used knowledge and his political independence to become a catalyst for change for those of African descent across the world.

The Government of Namibia on Monday (July 23) named a street in honour of Jamaica’s first national hero, Dr. Marcus Garvey.

Prime Minister Holness is today scheduled to travel to South Africa to participate in the BRICS plus summit with other Heads of State and Governments of BRICS grouping as well as the UN Secretary General.

BRICS is the acronym for the group of countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.