PM Hands Over Three-Bedroom House To Hanover Resident

Michelle Campbell of Bessie Baker in Mount Peto, Hanover, now has a comfortable place to call home, after becoming the latest recipient of a dwelling under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

The three-bedroom unit, built at a cost of approximately $5.8 million, was handed over to Ms. Campbell by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, at a ceremony in the community on Thursday (April 7).

The NSHP falls under the Housing Opportunity Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Ms. Campbell, along with six other relatives, lived in a delipidated structure, which exposed them to harsh weather conditions.

Prime Minister Holness in his address, said that the NSHP represents Government’s commitment to providing decent habitation to as many as possible of the estimated 10,000 Jamaicans living in less-than-ideal conditions.

He noted that vulnerable Jamaicans should not have to live in a deplorable state because of their socio-economic status.

“Your Government has a duty to find a way to assist; that is part of our social equity and social justice consideration,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that another 315 housing units will be constructed under the NSHP during 2022/23. Five units will be delivered to indigent persons across each of the island’s 63 constituencies.

The Prime Minister said it is the objective of the Government to deliver “somewhere in the region of about 1,000 social housing units per year”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness reiterated Government’s commitment to providing cost-effective and low-income housing solutions for Jamaicans, noting that resources will be directed to the level of the market “where the mass of the people are, in terms of affordability”.

“We’re going to build houses that meet all the price points… We will enter the market to supply the $20-million homes, the $14-million homes [and] the $8-million homes, and we are also going to provide the $2-million and $6-million [houses] and land solutions,” he noted.

Ms. Campbell, in her remarks, expressed gratitude to the Government for “the act of kindness” noting that she now has a comfortable dwelling to call home.

Member of Parliament for Hanover Eastern, Dave Hume Brown, for his part, welcomed the home provided for Ms. Campbell and her family as “a dream realised”.