PM Hands Over Keys To New Homeowners At Perth Estate

Prime Minster, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Wednesday (Dec. 15), handed over keys to new homeowners in the Perth Estate Phase 1A in Mandeville, Manchester.

A total of 112 housing solutions, comprising 30 two-bedroom units and 82 serviced lots have been developed by the National Housing Trust (NHT) during this phase of the project.

The houses, which are 840 square feet in size, cost $13.9 million and the lots were delivered at a cost of $3.8 million.

Twenty-five of the beneficiaries were on hand to receive their keys and letters of possession, with the others joining the function virtually.

Prime Minster Holness congratulated the new homeowners.

He assured them that measures are being put in place to provide residents of the parish with more reliable water supply.

“We have ordered a new pump, which will be taking water from Pepper up Spur Tree and into the town (Mandeville) and to supply the parish generally. The pump is a specialised one, which takes a year to build. The order is in, it is now being built and we are very hopeful that early next year, we will have it,” he said.

“I want to assure you that we are not just giving you a house that you can’t enjoy because you have no water; we are providing you with a total solution. We want you to be able to own your home, enjoy it and have it as a true asset for generations to come,” the Prime Minister said.

The new houses in Perth Phase 1 A, feature an open concept, high ceiling living-dining-kitchen area, two bedrooms with huge closets, a full bathroom and front and back patios, the latter of which can be converted into a washroom. There is space for further expansion.

Some 78 per cent of the beneficiaries are females and the average income levels of the new residents range from $15,000 to 30,000 per week.

They include hotel workers, chefs, vendors, security officers, probation officers, firefighters, nurses, technicians, drivers, factory workers, carpenters, accountants, teachers, clerks, among others.

Twenty-one of them are in the age range 25 to 40 years; 62 are between 41 and 60 years; and six are between 61 to 70 years. The latter group are now able to benefit under the NHT’s multi-generational mortgage facility.

Over the last 40 years, the Government has provided housing solutions, comprising houses and serviced lots, to benefit thousands of residents of Manchester, in areas such as Greenvale, Chudleigh, Cedar Grove, Struan Castle, Woodlawn, and Perth.