PM Foundation Provides $2.5 Million To Assist UWI Students

Ninety-four students, who had unpaid fees during their final semester at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, have received financial assistance through the Prime Minister’s Positive Jamaica Foundation to clear their balances, enabling them to graduate.
The details were disclosed by Principal of UWI Mona, Professor Dale Webber during the recent ‘Let’s Connect’ virtual town hall with Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks.
“Each year, for the last two years, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, through his foundation, has [given] $2.5 million to the UWI and asked us to spread it to cover as many students as possible, who are about to graduate and needed to clear their balances,” Professor Webber informed.
He noted that there have been cases where students were unable to complete their studies because of outstanding fees.
He acknowledged the support provided by the Prime Minister as one that “comes to the rescue,” of students facing financial challenges.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Marks informed that the Positive Jamaica Foundation is providing two scholarships to students from the UWI, under the student exchange programme.
Each scholarship is valued at $1 million, one of which was awarded to Christina Clare during the town hall.
Ms. Clare, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology, will study for one year at Howard University in Washington DC, beginning September 2022.
The virtual event was focused on educational opportunities, including student exchanges, international scholarships and more.